Pakistan's Babar Azam earns 12 times less than Virat Kohli, half of Hooda, Kuldeep

Pakistan's arguably best batsman at the moment, Babar Azam, who is often compared with Virat Kohli, earns a lot less than what India's star batsman gets as a salary. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country's cricket administrative body, recently announced a new set of central contracts for its men cricketers for the year 2023. Former India captain Virat Kohli has retained his place in the topmost A-plus category of players, who get Rs 7 crore per year.

However, Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats, gets an annual salary of 1.25 million Pakistan rupee per month (Rs 43,50,000 in Indian currency) - which is 12 times less than what Kohli fetches.



In June 2022, Pakistan's cricket board announced men’s central contract lists for 2022-23. Babar Azam, along with Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi was put in both red and white-ball contracts category of players, who get 1.25 million PKR (Pakistan Rupee) per month.

In India, BCCI has four categories - Grade A-plus (Rs 7 crore), Grade A (5 crore), Grade B (3 crore), and Grade C (1 crore). Indian players in Grade C earn more than top players in Pakistan such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

In Grade C, India has 11 players - Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, and KS Bharat. That means, India's Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav earn more than Babar Azam.

This year, the BCCI promoted Ravindra Jadeja to the A-plus category but demoted former Indian vice-captain KL Rahul to Grade B.