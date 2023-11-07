Pakistan's semi-final hopes remain slim despite Maxwell's sensational 201 leading Australian win against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell-powered Australia's sensational win against Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium may not change the current equations much for Pakistan, which are hoping to secure a semi-final berth in the World Cup 2023. With their sixth win in the eighth game, Australia have secured their place in the top four. Now, all eyes are on New Zealand and Pakistan - two final teams that will battle it out for the semi-final berth.

After losing against Australia, Afghanistan are almost out of the semi-final race now. At one point, it looked like Hashmatullah Shahidi's team was on a course to make history and defeat Australia. However, Maxwell's magical inning of 201 runs off 128 deliveries snatched a miraculous victory from Afghanistan.

Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and

great support by @patcummins30 . An innings to remember for a long long time . #AUSvsAFG https://t.co/ClOM3NdSJf pic.twitter.com/nQ8uNVh1af — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2023

New Zealand have their next encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 9) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. And if New Zealand win that game, they will be through to the semi-final, even if Babar Aam's team also wins its last game against England on Saturday (November 11) at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have garnered 8 points and if they both win their next matches, their points will go up to 10 points. But New Zealand will still be in the semi-final based on their run rate, which is higher than that of Pakistan. After eight matches, Babar Azam's team has 8 points with +0.036 and Kane Williamson's side has 8 points with +0.398.

But if New Zealand lose their next game against Sri Lanka and Pakistan win against England, then Babar Azam's team will be in the semi-final. And if both New Zealand and Pakistan lose their upcoming games, the Black Caps will be in the semi-final based on their run rate.

India, South Africa, and Australia have reached the semi-final. And if numbers stand where they are, then South Africa and Australia will take on each other in one semi-final. Rohit Sharma's team will likely face either New Zealand or Pakistan. But if both Pakistan and New Zealand lose their games, and Afghanistan win their last encounter against South Africa, then Afghans will be in the semifinal.