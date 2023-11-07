'Unwell' Maxwell plays a freak innings, scores 200! Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets

Australia pulled off a sensational win against Afghanistan after Glenn Maxwell played what many described as one of the greatest innings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Having lost seven wickets for just 75 runs, they were in a precarious position, but Maxwell’s double century, even after having a hamstring injury during the match, snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and

great support by @patcummins30 . An innings to remember for a long long time . #AUSvsAFG https://t.co/ClOM3NdSJf pic.twitter.com/nQ8uNVh1af — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2023

Maxwell scored 201 runs off just 128 deliveries to chase down 291 in just 46.5 overs. His sensational knock stunned the cricket world, with some former players calling it one of the most exceptional innings ever. "Maxwell's place in history just got guaranteed. It has to be the greatest white ball innings played," said cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Maxwell's place in history just got guaranteed. It has to be the greatest white ball innings played — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023

VVS Laxman said this inning was quite incredible. "On of the greatest innings one would ever see. Never Give Up. Take a bow Glenn Maxwell . That was quite incredible."

On of the greatest innings one would ever see. Never Give Up.

Take a bow Glenn Maxwell . That was quite incredible #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/THVzef8Dz8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2023

Former Indian cricketer and coach Venkatesh Prasad said Maxwell's inning was probably one of the greatest one-day innings one would get to see. "Glenn Maxwell, absolutely unbelievable. Highest individual score in a run-chase, and when no other Australian crossed 24, a double hundred is incredible."

Probably one of the greatest One Day innings one would get to see. Glenn Maxwell, absolutely unbelievable . Highest individual score in a run-chase, and when no other Australian crossed 24, a double hundred is incredible #AusvsAfg pic.twitter.com/0xTfSNrFR3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 7, 2023

India's former ace opener Sachin Tendulkar said the Australian batter's 200-run inning had been the best ODI knock he had seen in his life. He praised Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, whose century put his team in a good position. Tendulkar said that Afghanistan started well but the last 25 overs from Glen Maxwell was more than enough to change their fortune.

A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune.



From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been… pic.twitter.com/M1CBulAgKw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2023

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that Maxwell's knock was probably the most magical batting performance he had ever seen.

Probably the most magical batting performance I have ever seen. Thank you @Gmaxi_32 — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 7, 2023

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he never thought that, in his lifetime, he would see an innings to rival Kapil Dev's immortal 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. "Glenn Maxwell has just shown us all that miracles do repeat themselves. Just amazing."

I never thought that, in my lifetime, I would see an innings to rival @therealkapildev’ s immortal 175* against Zimbabwe in 1983. @Gmaxi_32 has just shown us all that miracles do repeat themselves. Just amazing. #WorldCup2023 #AUSvsAFG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 7, 2023

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 291 runs in 50 overs. Zadran made 129 while Rashid Khan scored quick 35 runs off 18 balls. Rahmat Shah's 30 runs off 44 deliveries also helped Afghanistan post a decent total. Australia were off to a disastrous start and lost 7 wickets for just 91 runs. For the eighth wicket, Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins added 202 runs and won the game. Cummins played a very cautious innings and made just 12 off 68 deliveries.