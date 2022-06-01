'Planning to start something’: Sourav Ganguly puzzles netizens with cryptic tweet

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly puzzled netizens with a cryptic tweet on Wednesday evening. Ganguly stated that he is planning to "start something" that will help a lot of people. However, the former Indian skipper did not confirm exactly what he is planning to start, leaving Twitterati confused.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

With no further information to go by, netizens started to speculate about what 'Dada' is planning to do. Many even speculated that Ganguly has resigned from his post of BCCI President.

However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah later confirmed that such is not the case. "Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI," Jay Shah told ANI.

Others have speculated that Ganguly is now going to join politics. In the replies to Ganguly's tweet, many have claimed that Ganguly is going to join BJP and he would be the party's Rajya Sabha nominee from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Gupta, Managing Editor, Sports Tak, has stated that Ganguly will be coming out with a "new marketing venture".

No, Sourav Ganguly hasn’t dropped a bombshell, says @vikrantgupta73, it’s a ‘new marketing venture’ 😁 pic.twitter.com/J6hTVmlsyE — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 1, 2022

Ganguly's post comes days after he hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his residence in Kolkata.