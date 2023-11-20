PM Modi has a 'K Sivan moment' with Shami after World Cup loss, pic goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled Indian pacer Mohammed Shami after India lost the World Cup 2023 final to Australia on Sunday. Modi, who watched the final encounter from the stadium, visited the dressing room where he interacted with the Indian players, who were looking distraught after losing the crucial clash.

"Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament," Shami said in a post on Instagram. "Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!"

PM Modi's moment with Shami in the dressing room reminded many of his time with former ISRO chief K Sivan, who broke down after Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed while attempting to plan on the Moon in 2019. The Prime Minister, who was there at the ISRO command centre to watch the landing, comforted Sivan.

After 10 wins on a trot, India suffered an unexpected loss in the World Cup final against Australia, breaking the hearts of millions of cricket fans. Batting first, Rohit Sharma-led team was not seen in the form it had been playing in the series. After a few quick runs in the initial overs, the Aussies turned the game by getting three wickets and pushing the Indian on the back foot.

Despite Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's fighting innings, the Men in Blue could not rescue the team and posted a paltry 240 on the board. The Indian pacers, who got a low total to defend, struck early and got three wickets. However, Australia's Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne secured the coveted trophy for the sixth time for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja in a tweet said the team had a great tournament, "but we ended up short yesterday". He said PM Modi's visit to the dressing room was special and very motivating. "We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

Suyash Bharadwaj, a product leader, said Prime Minister Modi's visit to the dressing room will inspire the players. "This is a HUGE gesture. Rohit/Kohli have 2007/2011 World Cup wins but Shami might not get his name attached to a World Cup winning squad," he said in a tweet.

I say this as a Sports lover and not someone who has supported some of Modi's initiatives/achievements in the past.



This is a HUGE gesture. Rohit/Kohli have 2007/2011 World Cup wins but Shami might not get his name attached to a World Cup winning squad.



"Most popular Politician of the country visiting the Dressing room of the team which lost the BIGGEST event of their lives goes a mighty way in inspiring the team in the foreseeable future. I am sure this secret non-publicized event will inspire our players. Sooner or later we will beat the Law of Averages and win a World Cup title soon."