PM Modi to perform virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ of 5 lakh PMAY houses in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, will perform a virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ of 5.21 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh on March 29 at 12.30 pm via video conferencing, according to a government press release.

“The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh,” the government said.

More than 24.10 lakh houses have been completed under this scheme so far. More than 5.41 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas houses have been completed during the year 2021-22.

Pucca houses will be provided to every person by the year 2024 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government claims. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)’ was launched in the country on April 1, 2016, by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

Under this scheme, all eligible homeless families and families living in kuccha and dilapidated houses will be provided pucca houses by the year 2024, equipped with all basic facilities. The beneficiaries in the scheme are selected on the basis of the survey list of Social, Economic and Caste Census-2021.

Under the scheme, people living in plain areas are provided Rs 1.20 lakh per house and Rs 1.30 lakh in Integrated Action Plan for Tribal and Backward Districts (IPA districts).

Once the house is approved, the first installment of Rs 25,000 is given, the second installment of Rs 40,000-45,000 is given at plinth level, the third installment of Rs 40,000-45,000 is given at lintel level and the fourth installment of Rs 15,000 is provided, under the scheme, on the completion of the house.

The ‘Awas Plus Yojana’was started by the government to provide Pradhan Mantri Awas to eligible persons who have been left out in the survey list of Social, Economic and Caste Census-2021.