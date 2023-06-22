PM Modi in US: PM thanks President Biden for friendship, says ‘Jai Hind, God Bless America’

In a grand welcome ceremony, US President Joe Biden on Thursday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to America, at the White House. "PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit," Biden said amid loud cheerings from the crowd assembled there to witness the grand welcome ceremony.

A welcome reflective of the depth of 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 friendship.



PM @narendramodi received with State honours as he arrived at the @WhiteHouse. Warmly greeted by @POTUS @JoeBiden & @FLOTUS @DrBiden.



Wide-ranging discussions between the two leaders lie ahead as 🇮🇳&🇺🇸 embark upon… pic.twitter.com/xEQTy90pST — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2023

Biden said the relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century. "With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good," the US president said.

Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations. https://t.co/rdwxCyrRyu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

Biden also said that India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change, and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war on Ukraine.

PM Modi thanked President Biden for his friendship. He said people of the Indian community were enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. "You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them," the PM said.

Biden standing by his side, PM Modi said the societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values. "The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words "We The People". Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of 'interest of all, welfare of all'."

In the post-Covid era, he said, the world order was taking a new shape. "In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity."

Prime Minister Modi ended the speech by saying: "God Bless America! Jai Hind!"

After the welcome ceremony, PM Modi and Biden held bilateral talks at the Oval Office of the White House.

VIDEO | US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden welcome PM Modi inside the White House. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/BynVfgeI9M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

"We are cooperating on a whole range of areas including space, marine technology and green technology," Biden said, adding that over the past 10 years, the small steps have transformed into a large progress. "Today, the partnership between our countries is stronger than it has ever been," he said. Biden also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his decision to host the G20 this year.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards Biden for opening the doors of the White House for the Indian-American diaspora. "India and US are walking shoulder to shoulder in every area - be it the depths of the ocean to space, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," PM Modi said at the White House.