Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee - From lecturer to President

Pranab Mukherjee's five-decade-long career saw him take many responsibilities. He commanded respect and received admiration in every role, be it as a teacher, a celebrated Finance Minister, or the 13th President of India. This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at his long career:

Also read: Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at the age of 84