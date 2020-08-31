Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee - From lecturer to President

Specials
Pranab Mukherjee's five-decade-long career saw him take many responsibilities. He commanded respect and received admiration in every role, be it as a teacher, a celebrated Finance Minister, or the 13th President of India. This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at his long career:
