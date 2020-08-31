scorecardresearch
Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee - From lecturer to President

Pranab Mukherjee donned many hats during his political career. But, he started off as a lecturer many years back before joining politics

Former President Pranav Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 Former President Pranav Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84

Pranab Mukherjee's five-decade-long career saw him take many responsibilities. He commanded respect and received admiration in every role, be it as a teacher, a celebrated Finance Minister, or the 13th President of India. This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at his long career:

Also read: Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at the age of 84

