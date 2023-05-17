'Probably my last tweet...': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims police has surrounded his house

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that the police have surrounded his house and he may be arrested again. "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house," he said in a tweet.

This comes just hours after Pakistan's Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Imran Khan to hand over 'terrorists' seeking refuge in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Punjab's interim information minister Amir Mir said that the authorities had "technical and intelligence" information through geo-fencing that alleged rioters were seeking refuge at Imran Khan's residence. He said that these people also included those who had attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Imran Khan said that the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scared of his popularity "because he knows Imran Khan will win the next elections". Khan said the current government wanted to pit his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - against Pakistan Army.

The PTI chairman said he was afraid that Pakistan was on the route to destruction. "And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces."

In a tweet later, Khan also claimed that a parliamentarian confirmed his suspicion that this was a planned conspiracy to use the arson on government buildings as a pretext to crack down on PTI.

Imran Khan on Monday talked about a "London Plan" and said the government was planning to put him in jail for 10 years on the charge of sedition. He said the government was also planning to jail his wife Bushra Begum.

In a tweet on Monday, Imran Khan said using the pretext of violence while he was inside the jail, the authorities have assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner. "The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years," he said.

The former prime minister further claimed that after putting him in jail, the authorities will start a complete crackdown on whatever was left of PTI leadership and workers. "And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)."

