Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty launch mobile game Adventures of Ali Baba

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra and his celebrity wife Shilpa Shetty's Viaan Industries has launched a mobile game based on the television show Adventures of Ali Baba.

Viaan Industries had launched the Adventures of Ali Baba animation series with the TV channel Rishtey in November. The channel has already aired six episodes of the series that gets telecast every Saturday and Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Now, the company wants to make the most of the positive response to the show with the rollout of the game. Chairman and Managing Director of Viaan Industries Raj Kundra said the game would focus on kids under the age of 12.

"I am excited to announce the launch of Adventures of Ali Baba. It's by far one of the best quality animations ever made in India and the whole focus has been around engaging children without being preachy yet teaching great values subconsciously. The concept is universal and targets kids between the ages of 5 - 12 years old."

The Adventures of Ali Baba game is available on both Android Play Store and iOS App Store. Viaan Industries also recently launched PokerRaj, making an entry into the real-money gaming sector.