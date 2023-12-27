scorecardresearch
Rajasthan govt slashes prices of Ujjwala gas cylinder, to be available at Rs 450

Rajasthan govt slashes prices of Ujjwala gas cylinder, to be available at Rs 450

The chief minister said the gas cylinder scheme will be as per the BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto). Earlier, the cylinder price was Rs 500. The BJP government has slashed the prices of Rs 50. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday announced that Ujjwala gas cylinders will now be available at Rs 450 in the state. He said the gas cylinder scheme will be as per BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto). Earlier, the cylinder price was Rs 500. The BJP government has slashed the prices of Rs 50.

In its 'vision document', the BJP had promised a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs. 

The party, which staged a comeback by defeating the Congress, had also promised to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

BJP chief JP Nadda said a 'mahila thana' would be set up in every district and 'mahila desk' in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city. He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of a girl child and a compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.
 

Published on: Dec 27, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
