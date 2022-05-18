Rajiv Gandhi Assassination:  Supreme Court orders release of convict after 31 Years

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, passed an order to release A G Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Invoking powers under Article 142 of the constitution, the apex court was of the view that the delay in deciding Perarivalan's early release plea by the Governor under Article 161 warranted his release, according to Live Law.

Perarivalan alias Arivu, 50, was 19 when he was arrested on June 11, 1991. He was accused of having bought two 9-volt ‘Golden Power’ battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who masterminded the conspiracy. The batteries were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi on May 21 that year.

The bench, comprised of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai, observed that the Tamil Nadu State Cabinet took the decision to grant remission to Perarivalan on relevant considerations. The bench further said that the inordinate delay by the Tamil Nadu governor in exercising his powers under Article 161 of the Constitution can be subject to judicial review, according to Live Law.

He was sentenced to death by a TADA court in 1998. The Supreme Court upheld the sentence the next year but commuted it to life imprisonment in 2014. The top court had granted him bail in March this year.

The Supreme Court verdict will now pave way for the release of the other six convicts in the case, including Nalini Sriharan and her husband Murugan.



(With agency inputs)