Rajnath Singh lauds initiative to induct EVs in Indian Army

A demonstration of Electric Vehicles (EVs) was given to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff and senior officers of the Indian Army in New Delhi on 22 April 2022. Electric Vehicle manufactures from Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI) and Revolt Motors showcased their EVs and briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during the past few years.

Singh lauded the Indian Army's initiative to induct EVs and reduce dependency on fossil fuels in line with the Government policies, a government statement mentioned. Government’s policy of FAME I & II have given tremendous boost to infrastructure development for sustaining the EV ecosystem in India. Setting up of EV charging stations has been delicensed by the Government to facilitate the EV adoption.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane said that the future in transportation is EVs and Indian Army has to be a torch bearer and lead the way in adoption of this technology, the defence ministry statement added.

On the directions of the Chief of Army Staff, a Board of Officers was detailed under Director General of Supplies & Transport (DGST) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav as the Presiding officer to formulate a definite time bound road map for introduction of EVs in Indian Army.

According to the ministry, the Indian Army as of now is planning to procure EVs in three categories i.e. Cars, Buses and Motorcycles.



Also Read: Start-ups raised $7.2 bn in Q1 CY22; large deals hit: NASSCOM-PGA Labs report

Also Read: Nykaa acquires stakes in diverse brands Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and KICA