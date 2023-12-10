Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' clocks biggest second Saturday collection of all time, surpasses Gadar 2, Jawan

Ranbir Kapoor's action film 'Animal' has become the biggest second-Saturday grosser of all time. Released on December 1, the action drama continued its powerful run at the box office on Saturday and earned Rs Rs 32.47 crore. The movie surpassed Gadar 2 and Jawan in terms of second Saturday collections. Gadar 2 had earned Rs 31.07 crore while Jawan had clocked Rs 30.1 crore. Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion minted Rs 26.5 crore on the second Saturday, according to entertainment tracking site Sacnilk.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has amassed Rs 660 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said on Sunday. The film was released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of "Animal" on X, stating that the film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 660.89 crore. "#Animal Roars Louder," the banner captioned the post.

Ramesh Bala, entertainment industry tracker, said the unstoppable journey of 'Animal' continues with yet another day of shattering box office records. "This cinematic spectacle garners a marvelous *660.89 CR* worldwide in 9 Days and there is no stopping."

The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed "Animal", calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.



