Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Indica car, 'brings back fond memories'

Ratan Tata shared a touching post on his Instagram on Sunday remembering 25 years of the famous Tata Indica car.

The Tata Indica is a compact hatchback car that was first introduced in India in 1998 by Tata Motors. The car was designed and developed in India, and it was the first fully indigenous Indian passenger car.

"Twenty five years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me," Tata wrote on his Instagram post as he shared a throwback of him posing with the car.

The Indica was designed to meet the needs of the Indian market, where compact and fuel-efficient cars were in high demand. The car was designed to be spacious and comfortable, with a roomy interior and a high seating position. It was also designed to be fuel-efficient, with a mileage of around 20 km/l.

The Indica was initially offered with a 1.4-litre diesel engine, and later a 1.2-litre petrol engine was also added to the lineup. The car was available in a variety of trim levels, including the base model, the LX, and the top-of-the-line V2.

The Indica was well-received by the Indian market, and it quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the country. It was popular for its spacious and comfortable interior, fuel efficiency, and affordable price.

Over the years, the Indica underwent several updates and redesigns, including the launch of the Indica Vista in 2008, which featured a new design and a more powerful engine.

Tata Motors discontinued Indica in 2020, but the car has been produced under the name of Tata Tiago since 2016.

Overall, the Tata Indica was a pioneering car that played a significant role in the Indian automotive market.

