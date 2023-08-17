Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba loses cool over BJP MP's 'over smart' taunt; WATCH

BJP's Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja recently lost her cool after she was allegedly taunted by her party MP Poonamben Maadam. In a video that has gone viral, she can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with the city's municipal mayor Bina Kothari, and MP Poonamben Maadam - both BJP leaders.

Rivaba is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and was elected from Gujarat's Jamnagar North last year. The BJP leader said that MP Poonamben Maadam taunted her and called her "over smart" after she took off her shoes to pay respect to the fallen soldiers.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A verbal spat broke out between Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam during an event in Jamnagar.



(Visuals from earlier today) pic.twitter.com/J9wYiOmQgG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

Rivaba said on the occasion of Independence Day, under 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh, firstly, the MP paid her respect to the fallen soldiers with her shoes on. "Later, I took my shoes off and paid my respect. The other leaders did the same," she said.

Also WATCH: How India can become the 3rd largest economy by 2027, and even surpass the US to become 2nd largest by 2075

The Jamnagar North MLA then alleged that she heard the MP taunting her and calling her "over smart" as she had taken off her shoes. "While we were standing, I heard the MP saying in a loud voice even the prime minister and President did not take off their shoes in such programmes, but a few ignorant people act over smart," Rivaba said.

"I did not like her comment, so I spoke out of self-respect...Did I make a mistake by taking off my slippers?" the MLA asked.

Rivaba justified her reaction, saying that she spoke to defend her self-respect. She also lashed out at the city Mayor Bina Kothari because the latter was "interfering unnecessarily" and speaking in support of MP Poonamben Maadam, who represents the Jamnagar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

In the last election, Rivaba retained the Jamnagar North seat for the BJP. She won the seat by securing 57.28 per cent votes against the nearest rival Karshanbhai Karmur of the AAP. Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja came in third position with just 15.5 per cent votes.



