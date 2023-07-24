'Ready to discuss Manipur,' says Amit Shah in Parliament; Oppn demands statement from PM

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue in Parliament. "I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue," Shah said in the Lok Sabha. "It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter."

The Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the ongoing conflict in Manipur, where tension began on May 3. The Opposition leaders have also been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the violence in Parliament.

#WATCH | I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur issue, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/GalcO32XUR — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, today said the heavens will not fall if the Prime Minister comes to the House for a discussion on Manipur, given the seriousness of the matter. "Discussion on the matter is taking place across the world - from Europe to the US to elsewhere. This is not a matter of the Home Ministry alone but that of the entire country. So, we are suggesting that the PM himself come," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, too, joined the leaders demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur. He said the Prime Minister is accountable to the Parliament. "There is no parliamentary democracy in the world in which the Parliament doesn't have the chance to meet, question and hear from the PM. This is a bizarre position they have taken," he said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Opposition wanted a discussion on Manipur and the government agreed to it. "Now, what is their problem if the issue (atrocities against women) is discussed in totality?" he asked. He was referring to the BJP MPs' demand that discussion should also be held on atrocities on women in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur, while pointing out that it is the opposition that is disrupting the proceedings and running away from a debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, reiterated that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence.

However, the opposition members stuck to their demand for a statement from the prime minister. "The whole House is ready for the discussion and the government will reply to the debate too. But you will not decide who will reply to the debate," Speaker Om Birla said.