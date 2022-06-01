‘Return to office or find a new job’: Elon Musk on work from home culture

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has clarified his stance on the much-debated topic of work from home culture. Musk took to Twitter to say that workers not willing to come to office should find a new job.

A screengrab of an email allegedly sent by Elon Musk to his employees is making rounds on Twitter.

The subject line of the email read "Remote work is no longer acceptable."

Moreover, the body of the email said, “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla.”

The email also said that exceptional cases need to get clearance from Musk himself if they do not want to engage in work from office.

Furthermore, the email highlighted that “the office must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of this email and asked Musk to weigh in on this. The Twitter user asked Musk what his views were on people who thought work from office was “an antiquated concept.”

Musk responded by saying that those people should “pretend to work somewhere else.”

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

It is also worth noting that Musk did not clarify if the screengrab is authentic or not.

