Roger Federer announces retirement after Laver Cup

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer will retire after Laver Cup, he announced on Thursday. "The Lever Cup next week in London will be my final ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he said in a four-page statement posted on Twitter. He said of all the gifts that tennis had given him over the years, "the greatest without a doubt has been the people I have met along the way". Federer said that this was a bittersweet decision because he will miss everything the tour had given him.

By far, Federer is among the best tennis players the world has ever seen. He was ranked world number one by the ATP for 310 weeks - out of which he retained the post for a record 237 consecutive weeks. He finished as the year-end number one five times. Born in 1981 in Switzerland, the player has won 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams. He also holds the record of winning eight Wimbledon titles.

Federer in his statement said that the past three years had presented him with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. "I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," he said.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and I now must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career," he added.

Recalling his journey, Federer said the last 24 years on tour had been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 years, it had also been so deep and magical that it seemed as if "I have already lived a full lifetime", he added.