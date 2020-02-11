Sanjeev Razdan appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans Ltd

Sanjeev Razdan was on Tuesday appointed as the chairman and managing director of Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL), according to a personnel ministry order.

Razdan is at present general manager in the PHL, the national helicopter carrier.

He has been appointed as the CMD for a five-year tenure, it said.

