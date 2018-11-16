Sarkar box office collection: Vijay-starrer collects Rs 214 crore in first 10 days

AR Murugadoss's film Sarkar has completed its 10-day collection on a high note. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie is still making big money in the domestic and overseas box office. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The big-budget movie, released on November 6 in about 3,400 screens and registered a record-breaking opening day. Despite mixed reviews, the Vijay-starrer managed to perform well in the first weekend as the tickets for the film were sold in advance.

Vijay's action thriller succeeded to attract the audience for the first six days without noticing any significant drop in its collection. The film has continued to do well and earned a total of Rs 214.3 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film has also performed exceptionally well in countries like the US, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, France and the UK. The action thriller has brought in about Rs 66 crore from overseas shows.

As the movie enters the second weekend, all expectations will be on it crossing the Rs 250 crore mark and beating the record of Mersal, which saw total collections of Rs 254 crore.

Sarkar tells the story of an NRI, who arrives in Chennai to cast his vote but gets a shock when he realizes someone else had cast the vote on his name. What follows next is his battle against corrupt politicians.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Bollywood films like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Akshay Kumar's Gold.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)