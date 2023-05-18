‘Serve Domino’s pizza wherever customers are’: Jubilant FoodWorks wants to jump on the ONDC bandwagon

Domino’s is set to jump on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) bandwagon soon, according to a Jubilant FoodWorks executive who spoke about the company’s plans in an earnings call on May 17.



Jubilant owns the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in India.



In the call, Sameer Batra, president and Chief Business Officer said, “We do want to get onto the ONDC bandwagon, we are organising ourselves to launch it ONDC. Wherever customers are…I want to serve them Domino’s pizza. So if ONDC is a channel, we will get on it.”



Batra also said that the process for getting onboarded has begun. “At the moment, teams are getting organised…they are working on technology scoping and integration. Whatever time it takes to launch, we will get into ONDC,” he said.



The e-commerce protocol developed by the government has been in the news lately, first because of the striking low prices of food delivery via the platform and then because of the changes it made in its incentive policy to seller side apps.



The result was that there was a 100x spike in the number of transactions. Moreover, they expect this momentum to continue without the incentives.



“The number of orders is averaging consistently over 10,000 now and prove that interoperable unbundled e-commerce is not just viable but also can continue momentum beyond the stimulus…The number of orders is averaging consistently over 10,000 now and prove that interoperable unbundled e-commerce is not just viable but also can continue momentum beyond the stimulus," said ONDC.



In the earnings calls, the company reported lackluster Q4FY23 results. The company reported a 59 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit which stood at Rs 47.5 crore in the quarter which ended on March 31, 2023 against Rs 116 crore in the year-ago quarter.

