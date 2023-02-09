Some Air India flights to US, Canada affected by crew shortage: Report

Some Air India flights to the US and Canada were affected due to crew shortages, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The shortage of crew caused either cancellation or inordinate delay of some flights, the report said citing a source.

"There is an acute shortage of manpower, which is impacting airline operations, particularly to the US and Canada," the source told PTI.

According to the official, Air India, in the last 5-6 days, cancelled three flights to San Francisco in the US and one flight to Vancouver in Canada. Also, some of the flights on these routes are facing a delay of 10-12 hours, the source told the news agency.

Tata group-owned Air India faced problems last year also due to the shortage of crew members.

Ever since Tata acquired the airline, Air India has expanded its operations on new routes. On December 8 last year, the airline leased six Boeing B777-300 ER widebody aircraft to augment its existing fleet.

A week later, Air India launched its first-ever non-stop service between Mumbai and San Francisco. This came just two weeks after the airline had launched three times a week flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

In January this year, the airline announced the launch of 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick Airport and 5 additional services to London Heathrow Airport.