Srinivas Kandula new Chairman of Capgemini India operations

French technology major Capgemini on Tuesday elevated Srinivas Kandula to the newly-created post of chairman for its India operations.

Ashwin Yardi, the incumbent chief operating officer, will take over as the chief executive from Kandula, an official statement said.

Kandula, who had played a major role in the integration of I-Gate post-acquisition by Capgemini around three years ago, will focus on augmenting the brand and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders.

Given his human resources background, Kandula will oversee a group initiative for top talent, it said.

Yardi currently serves as the chief operating officer of Capgemini India and will be leading company's focus on building a knowledge-driven delivery model and deploying intelligent automation to help clients, the statement said.

Both Yardi and Kandula will be reporting to Thierry Delaporte, the group chief operating officer, it said.

"With 1 lakh people -- half of our workforce -- based in India across 12 locations, this leadership reinforcement is a natural step and fully reflects how Capgemini India's role is at the very heart of our group; its scale, and its ambition for growth as an industry leader," Delaporte said.

