TCS partners with UK retailer Sainsbury to accelerate its business growth

Tata Consultancy Services, the largest IT services company in India, announced that it has partnered with Sainsbury, a supermarket retailer in the UK, to accelerate the business growth of the latter through a cloud-first strategy.

Shankar Narayanan, President of Retail Cluster at TCS said in a statement, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Sainsbury’s and help them achieve their cloud-first strategy while setting up a solid foundation for future growth. With our domain knowledge, technology expertise, and experience in driving business transformations, we will enable Sainsbury’s to achieve digital scale and realize benefits in their value chain,”

The company noted that as a part of the new multi-year partnership they will build a scalable foundation for a digital core for Sainsbury’s. Additionally, TCS will also provide end-to-end managed services for modern workplace services, network connectivity, and security.

Phil Jordan, Group CIO at Sainsbury’s noted that this partnership would be critical for their company. He said, “This platform transformation underpinned by a cloud-first strategy is critical for our business. TCS was the partner of choice given their deep contextual knowledge and ability to align this transformation to our business strategy and vision,”

TCS also noted in a statement, “This is expected to help Sainsbury’s speed up time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios. Sainsbury’s plans to reinvest the savings to achieve its strategic priorities of offering value to customers through innovation and lower costs.”

Also Read: Wipro, Infosys, Capgemini: Freshers await offer letters for up to 10 months after selection - BusinessToday

Also Read: Infosys delays onboarding date again; job claimants say 'fourth postponement in four months’ - BusinessToday