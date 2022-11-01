Telangana Govt and JustDial partner to digitise, guide MSMEs

Local search engine company, JustDial, has partnered with the Telangana Government to digitise the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This partnership will ensure that MSMEs adapt to ways of doing business digitally, realise their marketing potential, and reach out to customers in an effective way.



The two entities will target MSMEs in cities such as Suryapet, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and more. Besides, JustDial also aims to provide MSMEs an access to its offerings such as JD Mart, JD Xperts and JD Pay which will help them with various services such as an online B2B platform, on-demand home services and an online payment system for traders.



Commenting on this development, VSS Mani, MD and CEO of Justdial said, “Telangana is helping MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve their digital footprints to sustain themselves. MSMEs will gain from Justdial’s wide suite of digital services that are designed for growth transformation.”



The main aim of this partnership is to rejuvenate the industrial sector of Telangana as well as address the challenge of information asymmetry within this sector.



It is vital to note here that the MSME segment is an important component of the Indian economy. It contributes about 30 per cent to India’s GDP, and 45 per cent to India’s exports and is also the second largest employer of workforce after agriculture, as per data shared by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted the critical role this sector will play to help India become a $5 trillion economy.



A joint statement by JustDial and the Telangana Government stated that this synergy will provide an enabling environment for businesses in Telangana and thereby push the ease of doing business quotient within the state.

