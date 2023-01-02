Thai Smile Airways mid-air brawl: Indian authorities may recommend passengers who fought to no-fly list

The Indian civil aviation authorities may recommend putting passengers - who were involved in a physical fight on a Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight - on a no fly-list, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

A top official told the news agency the Indian authorities are in touch with the local police and are waiting for the police investigation report after which they can take a decision or recommend the people to put on the 'fly list'.

In 2017, the Ministry of Civil Aviation came up with a 'no-fly list' to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers.

The DGCA, the aviation regulator, revised the relevant sections of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) to bring in a deterrent for passengers who engage in unruly behaviour on board aircraft.

Under the new rules, unruly behaviour has been categorised into three levels. Level one refers to behaviour that is verbally unruly, and calls for the debarment of passengers for up to three months.

Level two indicates physical unruliness and can lead to the passenger being debarred from flying for up to 6 months and level three indicates life-threatening behaviour where the debarment would be for a minimum of 2 years.

So if the Indian authorities decided to recommend 'no fly', those involved in the brawl may be barred from flying on Thai Smile Airways flights.

This comes just days after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the incident was unacceptable and that a police complaint has been filed.

Scindia in a tweet said: "With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable."

Last week, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security also took cognisance of the incident and sought a detailed report.

BCAS DG Zulfiquar Hasan said the bureau had taken cognisance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. "The BCAS has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Thai Smile Airways said the fight took place on 26 December before the Kolkata-bound flight took off from Thailand.