Three Army soldiers killed, 3 injured in terrorist ambush in J&K's Rajouri

At least three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The incident happened when troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening.

