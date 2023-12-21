scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Three Army soldiers killed, 3 injured in terrorist ambush in J&K's Rajouri

Feedback

Three Army soldiers killed, 3 injured in terrorist ambush in J&K's Rajouri

The Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
terrorist ambush in J&K's Rajouri terrorist ambush in J&K's Rajouri

At least three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The incident happened when troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening. 

 

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement