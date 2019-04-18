TIME's 100 most influential list: Ambani's vision more ambitious than Dhirubhai, says Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, praised Mukesh Ambani in a piece he wrote for TIME's list of 100 Most Influential People 2019. Mahindra said that Dhirubhai Ambani was a visionary in Indian business, but Mukesh is even more ambitious than his father.

"But Ambani's vision is now even more ambitious than that of the father whose blessings he unfailingly invokes at the launch of each initiative, " he penned. The scale of Reliance Jio's low-cost 4G mobile network, which is already used by more than 280 million people in the country, is "impressive by any standard," Anand Mahindra wrote in the profile for Mukesh Ambani.

Mahindra said Ambani, in 2003, promised that his organisation would 'put the world in the palm of your hand'. "It won't be long before he delivers on that promise," he added. "What is truly jaw-dropping is the way it will allow Reliance to potentially dominate a staggering array of new businesses," said the chairman of Mahindra Group.

The Time 100 Influential People list was published on Wednesday. The list named the world's top 100 most influential pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans of the year 2019. Apart from Mukesh Ambani, Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju were the only Indians on the list.

The list also included golfer Tiger Woods, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pope Francis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, popstars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, BTS, pro-wrestler Dwayne Johnson and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

