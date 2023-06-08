Tipu Sultan, Aurangzeb 'status' row: Pakistan could be behind Kolhapur protests, says MoS Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that Pakistan could be behind the violence that broke out during a protest against the endorsement of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The protest was called by some right-wing groups after some people hailed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

However, the protest turned violent after stones were pelted at the procession. Today, Athawale said the government should investigate the Pakistan angle too as it tries to do such things in the country.

Also read: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to protests in Kolhapur over social media post

Athawale, who is a minister in the Modi government, said the Muslims were trying to incite a section of people by bringing up a photo of Aurangzeb. This is not good. Therefore, a thorough probe should be done and those found guilty should get strict punishment."

Tension rose in Kolhapur city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media "status". A group of right-wing activists demanded action against both men following which a case was registered. Police registered another FIR on Tuesday evening and arrested seven persons after more protests were held.

Also read: Maharashtra: Protests in Kolhapur over social media post glorifying Aurangzeb; police lathi charge after stone-pelting

The protesters again hit the streets on Wednesday. "Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and their members gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. After their demonstration ended, the crowd began to disperse but some miscreants started throwing stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wondered if there was any link between the statement of a leader from the Opposition camp about likely riots and the subsequent "glorification" of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Dipak Kesarkar, the district guardian minister, said that action had been taken against those who had used Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message.

Deputy CM Fadnavis said that statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence. His remarks came against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city.

Fadnavis said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. He also said he was surprised that in Kolhapur, a chief leader of the opposition said that he was aware that riots will happen.

"After his statement, some youth there glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, and thereafter comes a reaction. Is there a connection between the statement and the incidents? We are conducting a probe into who is glorifying Aurangzeb and who is provoking people to do so. Once the probe is over, I will reveal those things," he said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar today said the violence that took place in Kolhapur and some other places over the posters and social media posts allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan was not in line with the culture of Maharashtra.

Also Watch: Whistleblower claims US govt in possession of UFOs. From the latest row to NASA’s video of ‘UFO’ over Middle East, here’s everything you need to know