Trouble in Karnataka Congress? 11 MLAs write to Siddaramaiah: 'Unable to work, ministers not responding'

In fresh trouble for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, eleven Congress MLAs have written to him saying they are not being able to get people's work done as about 20 ministers are not cooperating, India Today reported on Tuesday. "We are unable to work as per people’s beliefs. Over 20 ministers are not responding regarding our constituency work," Congress MLA from Gulbarga district, BR Patil, along with 10 others, wrote to CM Siddaramaiah.



The MLAs said the ministers were unapproachable and they had to contact a third person to pass on work-related messages. "Because of this, people's aspirations are not being met. Ministers send messages via a third person when we need to discuss funds for projects," the legislators wrote. "We are disappointed that even after being local MLAs, we have to approach a third person for our work."

The MLAs also mentioned that their recommendations for the transfer of officials were not being taken seriously and that no official was listening to them. "Our recommendation letters for officials’ transfers are not being considered. No official is listening to us," they said, urging the chief minister to immediately intervene.

Watch: I-T Notice: 7 reasons why you can get a notice from Income Tax Department

Watch: Tata Motors DVR share price zooms 16% on cancellation; what are DVR shares, and how to trade them? See what conversion to Tata Motors shares means for shareholders

Watch: ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan might be rescheduled; Find out why and other details about the tournament

The Congress returned to power in May this year after bagging a whopping 135 of 224 seats. However, after the victory, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar engaged in a power tussle over the top post. While Siddaramaiah got the top job, Shivakumar settled with the Deputy CM post. Reports suggest that Shivakumar relented as he was assured of the chief minister post after 2.5 years. However, Siddaramaih's supporters are pushing him to continue for the full tenure.

Watch: Sensex, Nifty settle higher; Tata Motors DVR, Voda Idea top gainers; Can Fin, Ion Exchange major losers; YES Bank, PNB among buzzing stocks on July 26

Watch: Sudha Murty says as a strict vegetarian, she prefers to carry her own food while travelling abroad; find out what Infosys Foundation Chairperson said on her food habits, cooking skills, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi

Last month, Shivakumar took a dig at Siddaramaiah, saying the latter was scared when it came to building the 'steel bridge' in Karnataka. He said Siddaramaiah backed down from a project due to fear of public backlash and that if it were him, he would not have budged and gone ahead with the project.

Watch: 3D Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa! As UAE release gets delayed, Barbie makers keep up the hype with jaw-dropping ad campaign

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, other Bollywood actors attend Manish Malhotra’s party after Karan Johar’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani screening

Shivakumar's remarks did not go down well with some Siddaramaiah supporters but they tried to play down the statement. State minister Priyank Kharge said Siddaramaiah was not scared but was sensitive to public opinion. He said the chief minister was sensitive to public opinion. "Sometimes, false narratives get floated and good decisions are delayed."

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)

Watch: Yatharth Hospital IPO booked 52% so far on day 1, GMP firm; check subscription status, should you subscribe to the issue? See what analysts say

Watch: Best Gaming Mobile Phones Under 40000 in India: Oppo Reno 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 3, Galaxy F54, OnePlus 11R, iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Watch: BMW 3 Series GT car catches fire on Chennai road, Watch viral video; netizens reminded of 2022 incident of Porsche, Volkswagen cars going up in smoke after cargo ship caught fire

Watch: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev takes Land Rover Defender 130 worth Rs 1.5 crore for a spin; Watch Patanjali Ayurved co-owner driving this luxury car