UP D.El.Ed 2019: ERA announces 3rd semester results on updeled.gov.in; here's how to check scores

UP D.El.Ed. Result 2019: Applicants who will clear the exam will be eligible to teach students from class 1st to 8th.

UP D.El.Ed. Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (UP D.EI.Ed) 3rd semester results have been released by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on its official website updeled.gov.in.

Around 1.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and nearly 1.6 lakh appeared for the D.El.Ed. third-semester examination. Applicants who will clear the exam will be eligible to teach students from class 1st to 8th.

Here's how to check UP D.El.Ed. 2017 Third Semester Result:

  • Step 1: Go to UP D.EI.Ed's official website updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Enter the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit and view your result.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

