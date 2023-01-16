UPSC aspirant run over by car while feeding stray dog in Chandigarh

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was injured in Chandigarh after being run over by a car while she was feeding a street dog. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the woman, named Tejaswita, was feeding the dog when a car at high speed on the wrong side of the lane ran over her, reported India Today.

The victim was admitted to the GMSH-16 hospital. Doctors administered stitches on both sides of her head. According to the family, the woman is in her senses and is able to speak.

Ojaswi Kaushal, the father of the victim, managed to fetch the recording of the CCTV and lodged a complaint at Sector 61 police station. He said his daughter is an Architect graduate and was preparing for the UPSC, the India Today report revealed.

He also said that his wife Majinder Kaur and the victim go to a market daily to feed stray dogs.

Police van rams into car in Gurugram; child dies

In another case, a child died while five sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a police van travelling on the wrong side on Sunday morning in Gurugram.

According to the police, a speeding Emergency Response Vehicle, travelling on the wrong side under the limits of police station Gwal Pahari, rammed into the Swift car, killing a six-month old girl while injuring five people, including two children, two women and the car driver, reported ANI.

As per the report, policemen involved in the accident fled the site. Vikas Kaushik, Assistance Commissioner of Police, Gurugram said, "The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the accident. Three policemen, including the PCR van driver has been suspended."

Vishwajeet, husband of one the injured told ANI that his wife, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, along with three children were on the way from Delhi to Faridabad.

A case has been registered under section 279, 337, 427, 304A IPC. Further investigation on the incident is currently underway.

