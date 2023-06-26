Uttarakhand halts Char Dham Yatra as IMD issues 'very heavy' rainfall alert for Tuesday

The Uttarakhand government has halted the Char Dham Yatra as a precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions in the state, the officials said on Monday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today issued instructions in view of heavy rain and directed officials to be extra vigilant. He said the government has stopped the Char Dham Yatra due to bad weather conditions en route.

"Snowfall, rains, and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted. We appeal to the travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up," the chief minister said.

Uttarakhand | "Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped till further orders at Sonprayag due to heavy rainfall in the Rudraprayag district," says Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2023

The yatra to visit the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva began on April 25 this year. As per official data released on June 22, over 30 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham and more than 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

In the last few days, torrential rains struck some districts of Uttarakhand. Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7).

Meanwhile, the Met Office on Monday predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the capital city Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal in the next 24 hours. The weather office has issued an 'orange' alert for the entire state for Tuesday. For Wednesday, the department has issued a 'yellow' alert for all districts.

Himachal Pradesh, too, has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the last few days. Today, Himachal's Department of Tourism urged tourists to prioritize their safety when planning a visit to the state.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked on Sunday following flash floods and landslides. The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, the officials said on Monday. A total of 301 roads are closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam



(Drone Visuals from Mandi) pic.twitter.com/tmpPZ8aUbM — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The officials said that flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters had been stranded since Sunday evening. The alternative Mandi-Kullu route via Katola, blocked due to a landslide, was opened after almost 20 hours and small vehicles were diverted through this stretch.

(With inputs from PTI)



Also WATCH | 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai bhai' meme-fame YouTuber Devraj Patel passes away in road accident. Check his last video, original video that made him famous