Uttarkashi rescue ops: All 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days

In a major breakthrough, the rescue teams on Monday evacuated all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12. The evacuated workers will be taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh for health checkups.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was there a the collapse site, met the evacuated workers soon after they were brought out of the tunnel. "The work of evacuating the labourers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel has started. So far 8 workers have been rescued. Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel." tweeted Dhami.

सिलक्यारा टनल में फंसे श्रमिक भाइयों को बाहर निकालने का कार्य प्रारंभ हो चुका है। अभी तक 8 श्रमिकों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है।



सभी श्रमिकों का प्रारंभिक स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण टनल में बने अस्थाई मेडिकल कैंप में किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/GlkD36HKRD — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2023



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the success of the rescue operation in Uttarkashi was making everyone emotional. "I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi said it was a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, the workers will now meet their loved ones. "The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough," he said.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. His bravery and determination have given new life to our labor brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was extremely happy that all the 41 workers had been successfully rescued. "All the agencies under the leadership of PMO have worked day and night. I want to extend my best wishes to the workers who have been rescued. I also want to thank the workers who have helped in the rescue operation. A safety audit of the tunnel will also be done now," he said.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is on the Char Dham route, collapsed on November 12. Forty-one workers working there had been trapped inside the tunnel. The authorities were working on various options to evacuate the workers. After 17 days of effort, the rescue teams succeeded in bringing out all 41 workers from the tunnel.