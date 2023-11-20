Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped workers to get hot meal for first time since Nov 12; WiFi, mobile charger being arranged

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday said the rescue operations continued in full swing to save the 41 trapped workers at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. The ministry said the two-km portion of the tunnel is complete, including concrete work, that provides safety for the workers. Electricity and water are available in this portion of the tunnel and workers are provided food items and medicines through the 4-inch compressor pipeline, the ministry said in a detailed statement.

Today, a major breakthrough was achieved when National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) completed the drilling of another 6-inch diameter pipeline for the supply of food, medicines, and other essential items. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is working on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items to workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel since November 12.

Speaking to reporters, Colonel Deepak Patil said that agencies will now send food, mobile, and chargers to the workers. "We will also try to install a WiFi connection inside. DRDO robots are also working to search if there are any other access points available at the site," he said.

For the first time in nine days, the trapped workers will get hot food. Cook Hemant said that food would be sent to the people trapped inside. "For the first time, hot food is being sent to them. Khichdi, Dal, and fruits are being sent."

Cook Ravi Roy said: "We have prepared food for 41 people. 750 gm has been prepared for one person. For the first time, hot food is being sent to them. Today Khichdi is being sent to them, oranges, apples, and sweet lemon juice have also been sent," he said. From Tuesday, dalia and other food items will be sent to the workers.

The under-construction Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi, is part of the ambitious Char Dham road project of the central government. The tunnel collapsed on November 12 after a muck fell on the 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. At least 41 workers working inside got trapped.

Initially, it was decided to lay a 900 mm pipe through the muck as it was the best and fastest possible solution as per the experts' advice. However, on November 17, because of ground movement, it became unsafe to continue with this option without securing the structure. Then it was decided to move on all possible fronts together so that the workers could be rescued as early as possible. The area in which the workers are trapped is 8.5 metres high and 2 kms long.

Ministry shares update on Vertical Rescue Tunnel

Horizontal boring from the Silkyara end through the augur boring machine to re-commence

The first machine of SJVNL (Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) for the construction of the vertical rescue tunnel has already reached the site.

The movement of two other machines for the vertical tunnel construction has started from Gujarat and Odisha through the road.

Work on the construction of a rescue tunnel of 480 mtrs from Barkot end by THDC has commenced.

Machinery for micro-tunneling by RVNL through horizontal drilling is being transported from Nashik and Delhi.

Machinery for vertical boring is being mobilized by ONGC from the USA, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) constructed the approach road for vertical drilling in one day.