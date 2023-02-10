Vande Bharat to cover Delhi-Jaipur in less than 2 hours; operations to start soon

Vande Bharat Express trains will soon be brought to Rajasthan after the Indian Railways set aside Rs 30 crore for these luxurious Vande Bharat express trains.



Five Vande Bharat chair car rakes have already been allocated to the state by the railway board, with two heading to Jaipur and one each to Madar, Udaipur, and Sri Ganganagar.



The Indian Railways have run seven Vande Bharat train services. Once the Vande Bharat trains between Delhi and Jaipur start operating, the route would cut the transit time between the two cities to less than two hours.



"In the budget, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for Vande Bharat services in Rajasthan. The fund would be utilised to install high-rise panto overhead the rakes of Vande Bharat as they are needed on many routes under the North Western Railway (NWR)." said Vijay Sharma, general manager of NWR.



The Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Jaipur is expected to start service next month. As a result, a new depot is necessary. In this area, wiring and equipment will be tested.



This entire train was designed and built in India. It is capable of reaching a speed of 100 kph in under 52 seconds. The maximum speed of the railway is 160 km/h. The reduced top speed will be 200 kilometres per hour. The train's seats may be folded 180 degrees. It also has CCTV cameras, vacuum toilets, and power backup. You can also use the one-push stop feature instead of the standard chains used on regular trains.



The Jodhpur to Jaipur train journey would be shortened with the start of the Vande Bharat express between the two cities. The average travel time between the two historic cities is six hours. The journey will take two hours once these trains are operating.

On the most recent test run, the railway in Rajasthan moved at a speed of 180 km/h. Depots in Jodhpur and Ganganagar have also been suggested.



Meanwhile, on February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new set of Vande Bharat Express trains. The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will run between Mumbai and Solapur and Mumbai and Shirdi.



The new Vande Bharat Express trains will begin service at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). One will travel from Mumbai to Pune and then to Solapur, while the other will travel from Mumbai to Nashik and then to Sainagar Shirdi.

