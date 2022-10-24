Virat Kohli stopped Diwali shopping: Sharp fall in UPI transactions during India's batting against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's masterclass innings against Pakistan in the first T20 clash on Sunday stopped online shopping for some time, according to a graph shared by an investment officer. The graph, which tracked online transactions during the day, shows online transactions stopped during India's batting and it nosedived from 5 to 6 pm - when Kohli was at his best.

The graph was shared on Twitter by Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at Max Life. It shows a high Diwali shopping rush in the morning from 9 am to 1:30 pm - the time when the game began.

After the match started, online transactions remained muted during Pakistan's batting. However, it started declining further as India's batting started. At one point after 5 pm, the number plunged. And as the game was over, shopping resumed.

"Virat Kohli stopped India shopping yesterday!!UPI transactions from 9 a.m. yesterday till evening - as the match became interesting, online shopping stopped - and sharp rebound after the match," Vora wrote on Twitter.

#ViratKohli stopped #India shopping yesterday!!



UPI transactions from 9 a.m. yesterday till evening - as the match became interesting, online shopping stopped - and sharp rebound after the match! #HappyDiwali #indiavspak #ViratKohli𓃵 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/5yTHLCLScM — Mihir Vora (@theMihirV) October 24, 2022





Played at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the first T20 game between the two arch-rivals was a nail-biting thriller. Also, this was one of the best innings by Kohli.

India were chasing 159 but faltered very early as it lost four wickets in the first six overs when the score was still 36. But Kohli held his nerves. He dragged the game for 10 overs and then decided to take charge. His unbeaten 82 off 53 and Hardik Pandya's 40 off 37 deliveries pulled off a stellar show at MCG.

After winning the match, Kohli said this was one of his "finest innings". He said the magnitude of this match was different and he found himself lucky to play such important games. "I think people will now celebrate Diwali happily. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali," Kohli said.

Former South African cricket player AB de Villiers said: "Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best."

Former ace opener Sachin Tendulkar said it was undoubtedly the best innings of Kohli's life. "It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long-on was spectacular," he said.