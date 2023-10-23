Wagh Bakri owner's death: Ahmedabad hospital issues statement, says getting lot of cases of dog bites

Ahmedabad's Shalby Hospital on Monday issued a statement on the death of Parag Desai, the Executive Director of Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, which is known for its famous Wagh Bakri tea brand. The hospital said that Desai was brought to the emergency department and he was unconscious and not responding.

"It was stated that the patient fell down after being chased by dogs but apparently, there were no dog bite marks on his body. A CT scan revealed acute subdural hematoma with bilateral frontal contusion," the statement said, adding that Desai was admitted to the ICU and was advised to be kept under observation and treatment for 72 hours but he was discharged at the request of relatives.

"Lately, we have been getting a lot of cases due to dog bites or accidents caused by stray animals," the hospital said.

Desai met with an accident on October 15 when he was on a morning walk near his residence. He ran away after being chased by a few stray dogs. He, however, fell down and suffered a severe head injury, which led to a brain hemorrhage. He was then taken to the hospital in Ahmedabad and was shifted to another private hospital on Hebatpur Road after his condition began to deteriorate.

A surgery was carried out immediately and Desai was put on the ventilator for seven days before his passing away, according to sources close to the family. Desai lost his life on Sunday evening due to multiple health complications. The development was confirmed by the company in an Instagram post. "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in its post.

Hours after the news of Desai's death, Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani in a tweet offered his condolences to the family and noted that stray dogs are a threat.

"Very sad to hear about Parag Desai's death. A terribly untimely loss indeed... I can understand pet parents and animal lovers advocating animal rights, however, it is a fact that strays ARE a threat. Will a national program for mass vaccination and sterilisation of street dogs help? Can we challenge communities and municipal councils? What is the solution?" Gurnani said in his post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Desai, who had an MBA degree from Long Island University, had led the group's transformation into Tea Lounges as well as e-commerce. At the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, he spearheaded sales, marketing, and export departments.

(With inputs from Brijesh Doshi)