Weather update today: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states, issues alert for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in many states during the next five days. The weather forecasting agency said that a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days and over interior Karnataka during the next 2 days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Tamil Nadu and some districts of Karnataka.



The weather office said that the conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during next the 4-5 days.

In its latest forecast, the IMD predicted moderate to isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (11th October). However, there is no prediction for rain in Delhi and NCR on Tuesday.

Moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is expected in southern and northeastern regions.



In the southern region, rainfall is expected over Maharashtra (11th October); Konkan and Goa (12th); Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (11th-15th); Rayalaseema (11th-13th and 15th); north interior Karnataka (11th and 12th); south interior Karnataka (11th, 12th and 15th); coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (13th and 14th) and Kerala (15th).



For the north-eastern region, the weather department has predicted moderate to isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, some of the states like Arunachal Pradesh, south Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on Tuesday (11th October). Some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.



Assam has witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation in Guwahati. In the Dhemaji district, over 200 families in villages have been affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall. Several hectares of cropland, and roads under Dikhari and Telam Village Panchayat have been submerged. Several villagers have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in safer places, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

