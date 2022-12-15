'Went past security in record 15 minutes': Flyers hail Delhi airport's decongestion efforts on Twitter

After days of congestion and chaos at Delhi airport's Terminal 3, the delay time has somewhat improved with flyers now saying they are able to get through the security check-in in not more than 30 minutes. The situation at T3, which handles domestic and international passengers, improved after a series of measures taken by the airport following a surprise visit by Union Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia.

Today, Arvind Gupta, who has served as BJP IT Cell head and CEO of MyGov, said that he went through the security check-in in record 15 minutes. This is much less than the time some people spent at security checks in the past few days.

"At Delhi Airport T3, overcompensated by arriving early, but was in and past security in record 15 mins. Enjoying a cup of coffee at Dili Street," Gupta said.

Another flyer Rajita Bagga in a tweet said she entered the airport in five minutes while the security check took 30 minutes. "Delhi airport T3 terminal- 5 mins to enter the airport, 5 mins to check in, 30 mins in security. The best experience in a long time. Thanks, @JM_Scindia," she said.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor too hailed the airport for fixing the entry delay issue. In a tweet, he said: "Kudos to @DelhiAirport - they seem to have fixed the T3 terminal entry waiting times even at peak hours. Entry time 0-5 minutes at all entrances at all times yesterday and into this morning. No 15-30 min wait times at any time anymore."

In its latest update at 5 pm, the Delhi airport said smooth passenger movement can be observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 1-7 minutes.

The airport urged travellers to download DigiYatra app for a hassle-free domestic travel experience.

Akhil Sharma, a traveller, shared his digital experience at the airport. In a tweet, he said it was a perfect digital experience at the airport using Digi Yatra App. "I was in a Queue at 6:30 am (today) at the baggage drop counter and 6:47 am crossed the security chec-kin," he said.

Launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), DigiYatra enables a biometric-enabled seamless travel experience based on a facial recognition system. DigiYatra aims to provide contactless and automatic processing of passengers' identities at key checkpoints such as airport entry and security checks.

Digi Yatra App - How to enroll

- Download the Digi Yatra app by Digi Yatra Foundation from Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and register using your (Aadhar linked) mobile number and OTP.

- Link your ID credentials using DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar.

- Take a selfie picture when prompted and upload onto the app.

- Update your Boarding Pass on the DigiYatra App and share it with the departure airport.

At the airport, follow these steps

- Arrive at the entry E-Gate (Gate No 2A at Terminal 3).

- Scan your bar-coded Boarding Pass/ Mobile Boarding Pass.

- Look into the face recognition system installed E-Gate camera.

- On successful validation, the E-Gate will open to let you inside the airport.

- Inside the terminal, drop your luggage at the airline check-in desk. If you have no luggage, proceed towards the DigiYatra Gate at Zone 1 PESC (near Business Class entry).

- Look into the face recognition system installed E-Gate camera.