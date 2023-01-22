'What a brilliant advertisement': This job opportunity for maths teachers is going viral on Twitter

A job advertisement for maths teachers has gone viral on Twitter for its unique style. The advertisement, shared by Nilesh Shah - Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, is brief and has four lines, in all. What is unique about this ad is that the advertisement does not mention any number to call.

The advertisement has a mathematical equation in place of a number, which means that a candidate seeking to apply will have to solve the equation to get the number to contact.

Sharing the ad on Twitter, Shah wrote: "What a brilliant advertisement."

Issued by Bhaktashram School in Gujarat's Navsari, the advertisement has gone viral on social media with over a lakh of views, nearly a thousand likes, and hundreds of retweets.

While some have hailed the style to check the qualification of interested candidates, some users have posted funny reactions while replying to the tweet.

Harish Kaushik, a user, said if investors start asking similar questions from fund managers in Mutual Fund houses, the streets will be cleaner.

Sarvesh M Soman, another user, called it a brilliant way of seeking out experts. "Hope maths guys solve it," he said.

Another user said he was thinking about the number of wrong phone numbers dialed in by aspirants, referring to those who might not get the equation right and dial the wrong person.

One person advised - just to paste the equation on ChatGPT and get an answer. However, another user that it was a nonsense advertisement. "This equation can be asked of in the interview of relevance. If the candidate isn't able to solve, it doesn't at all mean that the candidate is unfit," the user said.

The advertisement was also shared by Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises.

Replying to his tweet, many users shared screenshots and pictures of the solution. They also shared the number that the equation threw.

Nandeesha, a user, said one of her friends solved and called. "but he said, they need Gujarati Teacher," Nandeesha said.