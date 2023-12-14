'Will create 10,000 jobs': Adani Group announces Rs 8,700 cr additional investment in Bihar

The Adani Group would make an additional investment of Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar in various sectors, including cement manufacturing, logistics, and the agro-industry, said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday. In Bihar, he said, the conglomerate has invested Rs 850 crore in logistics, gas distribution, and agri logistics, creating direct and indirect jobs for 3,000 people.

"Our group has decided to invest Rs 8,700 crore in additional sectors in Bihar. This will create direct or indirect employment for approximately 10,000 people," Adani said while speaking at the Bihar Business Connect-2023. He said the group was planning to invest Rs 1200 crore to set up warehousing on 150 acres. One big godown will be set up in Patna, which will generate employment for 2,000 people.

Besides this, the group will invest in six different places - Purnia, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Kishanganj, and Araria, Adani said, adding that the group was planning to set up EV-charging stations in the state.

The conglomerate is also planning to bring Adani Wilmar, the FMCG arm of the group, to Bihar, Adani said. He said the group had also prepared a plan to invest Rs 2,500 crore in cement manufacturing. "Our target is to start the production of 10 million metric tonnes in one year. At least 3,000 people will gain employment through our investment in the cement sector."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released the Bihar Logistics Policy 2023 and a coffee table book (of the state industries department) at the summit on Thursday.

"Bihar is now an attractive investment destination in the country. We are currently present in logistics, gas distribution, and agro-logistics, with an investment of Rs 850 crore. Now, we aim to increase our investment around 10-fold," Adani said.