Will farm laws be back? Agri minister says such statements are unnecessary

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday pointed out that questions on whether three farm laws will be brought back by the government sometime later are unnecessary.

Responding to a question posed during his interaction at Agenda Aaj Tak, Tomar said, “Such statements are unnecessary. One should refrain from making such statements.”

WATCH: Agriculture minister's response on being asked if farm laws will be brought back:

The government had brought the three farm reforms laws last year that saw several farmers’ unions hit the streets demanding their rollback. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Delhi borders in November last year and stayed put there for more than a year.

On November 19, in a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi announced that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session, adding that the legislatures were brought for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, but his government could not explain the benefits to some of them despite its efforts.

The three laws are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Tomar, who held 12 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers’ unions over the three farm reforms laws, said that the protesters should rethink about continuing their agitation at the Delhi borders.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now at various Delhi border points.

The laws, which are under suspension following a Supreme Court order in January this year, had triggered widespread protests by thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

The protests, that started in November 2020, are still continuing. The unions are asking for a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is one of the staunchest advocates of legal guarantee to MSP (minimum support price) to farm produces has refused to call off the agitation.

Tomar said, “The primary concern over which the agitation began has been addressed. The farm reforms laws have been withdrawn. So, the protesters should rethink about continuing the agitation.”

He said some farmers’ unions were discussing about calling off the agitation.