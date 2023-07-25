'Will resign if...': Manipur CM Biren Singh blames illegal migrants for violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has been under pressure to quit due to unrest in the state, on Tuesday said there was no question of resigning unless any instruction from the central leadership. "There is no question of me stepping down, but will only do it if the central leadership wants," Singh said in an exclusive interview with India Today Northeast.

Manipur has witnessed a series of violence between two communities - majority Meities and tribal Kukis - since May 3. The state and central government had been trying to pacify the warring factions, but a horrific video - that surfaced last week- of two tribal women who were paraded naked has once again increased the tension in the northeastern state.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress, are demanding the dismissal of N Biren Singh. There have been speculations that the BJP might ask him to step down from the chief minister's post. However, Singh, who led the BJP to power for the second consecutive term, said that the people of Manipur had elected him. "There is no question of resignation. But yes, if the central leadership and people of Manipur want it, I would leave the post."

Singh said he is a worker of the world's biggest political party and chief minister of a state. "Whatever the central leadership will order, I have to follow," he said. "For now, my prime objective is to maintain law and order in Manipur and restore peace at the earliest possible. No one has asked me to resign until now."

The chief minister also blamed illegal migrants and drug smugglers for the unrest in Manipur. He said the government tried its best to stop illegal immigration and formed a committee for this. "Manipur has 34 tribes, including Kukis and Meities. People who are already living here are united. But some people, in the name of a rally, burnt the state," he said while referring to the May 3 tribal rally after which Manipur spiraled into a state of unabated violence.

Singh further said: "We started keeping a check on illegal immigrants, it all began. It is being done by people who have come from outside, including militants and drug smugglers." He assured that peace would prevail in Manipur very soon. "The state government along with the central government and the Army is working towards it and I hope things will get back to normal very soon," he said.