World Cup 2023: Pakistan journalist Zainab Abbas apologises for old social media posts, says not deported by India

Pakistan sports journalist Zainab Abbas, who was recently in India to cover the World Cup 2023 but left the country midway after controversy erupted over her old social media posts, on Thursday apologised for her comments and said she deeply regretted the hurt caused by the posts. Abbas was accused of making anti-India and anti-Hindu posts on social media but she said those remarks did not represent her values today.

"I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today," Abbas said. "There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended."

Earlier, it was reported that she was asked to leave the country after her controversial posts surfaced and demands were made by some to take action against her. A complaint was also filed by an advocate, seeking her arrest.

Today, Abbas rejected the report that she was asked to leave and said she left the country out of safety concerns. "I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online," the journalist said.

Abbas further said that even though there was no immediate threat to her safety, her family and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. "I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired." She also said that her daily interactions with everyone during her stay in India were kind, cheerful, and with a sense of familiarity - just as she had expected.

Reports that Abbas had left India surfaced on Monday but there was no official word on the reason behind the move. She left the country after a row erupted over her old tweets against India and Hindus. Days before her departure, a lawyer filed an official complaint against Abbas and urged the authorities to arrest her for her anti-India and anti-Hindu comments.

In his complaint, Jindal requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under sections 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC, and Sec 67 of the IT Act "for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's journalists are still awaiting visas to travel to India to cover the India-Pakistan match on Saturday (October 14).