World Cup 2023: Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India for 'personal reasons'

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after a row erupted over her old tweets against India and Hindus. She was in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023. Zainab Abbas has left India and is currently in Dubai, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that she was deported by India but an ICC spokesperson told Pakistan-based Arab News that Abbas was not deported and that she left due to a "personal reason". "She has left for a personal reason and was not deported,” ICC spokesperson C Rajshekhar Rao told Arab News.

The move comes days after a lawyer Vineet Jindal filed an official complaint against Abbas and urged the authorities to take action. In his complaint, Jindal requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under sections 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC, and Sec 67 of the IT Act "for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements." He said Zainab must be removed from the list of presenters on an immediate basis from the ICC World Cup by the ICC and BCCI.

"Big Win as @ZAbbasOfficial Pakistani presenter reportedly deported," he said in another tweet today. He thanked all authorities including the Home Ministry and the BCCI "for taking prompt action". He had sought the arrest of the presenter and said "athiti devo bhava" should be only for those "who respect our country and Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on our land."

In a tweet on October 2, Abbas announced his arrival in India and said she was here in the country to represent, create content, and bring in expertise from the best in the business. "There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."



