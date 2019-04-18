Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 4000mAh battery, 32-MP selfie camera teased ahead of launch on April 24

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a new budget Redmi Y3 smartphone in India on April 24. Xiaomi has been teasing the Y-series phone for a while and just days ahead of its formal introduction, the Redmi Y3 has now been teased to come with huge 4000 mAh battery, a big jump from the 3080 mAh battery found on the Redmi Y2 and on par with the Redmi Note 7 series phones.

Y should your phone's battery last just a day? The power of 4000mAh arriving on 24-04-2019. #32MPSuperSelfie

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/7WH3SZpEuP Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 18, 2019

Redmi Y3 is targeted at the budget audience who also want a great camera. Living up to the expectations, Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-MP selfie camera for high resolution selfie images. Earlier, the company had also sent out media invites, stating that the Redmi Y-series' launch event will start at 12:00pm IST on April 24. The invite also had hashtag "#32MPSuperSelfie", indicating that the new Y-series will be all about the camera.

Redmi Y3 would come with a plastic gradient back, unlike the metal back of Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. As far as the phones optics is concerned, Redmi Y3 will come with Samsung's 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor.

The specifications of Redmi Y3 have not been revealed yet but the phone will come with a very capable Snapdragon SoC. Redmi Y3's listing on Amazon India says that phone will be powerful and will allow its owners to experience great gaming and let them edit video and images on the move. The device was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance which revealed that Redmi Y3 with model number M1810F6G would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 and support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n standards.

The previous version of Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2 had a 5.99-inch full-screen display with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Y2 smartphone also came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which was expandable to 256GB via microSD card. The Redmi Y2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model currently sells for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone can be bought for Rs 10,999. The pricing details of Redmi Y3 have not been made public yet but the phone is expected to cost approximately Rs 8,999 for the base model. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs 10,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Samsung's $2,000 foldable phone has a problem - the screen breaks!

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y3 tipped to launch in India soon; here're the details

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32-MP selfie camera to launch on April 24