Samsung's $2,000 foldable phone has a problem - the screen breaks!

Samsung's big claim about the durability of its Galaxy Fold smartphone seems to have fallen flat. The preview units of Galaxy Fold have started breaking for some users after only a day or two of use. Earlier in February, at the Unpacked Event, Samsung had said that the Galaxy Fold's screen can withstand 200,000 folds or five years of usage if folded 100 times daily.

Samsung gave its preview Galaxy Fold units only to the gadget reviewers but some screens failed during the testing phase and were unusable. Devices given to The Verge, Bloomberg, and CNBC were all affected and faced similar problems after the regular use.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw â Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

"A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung responded in a statement.

The issue seems to have occurred after the top layer of the display was removed. The layer appears to be a screen protector but it is not. The top layer is the protective covering and is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. However, some reviewers have said that they didn't remove the layer and still faced the issue.

In response, Samsung has said that it will look into the matter and has also asked the customers to not remove the top layer.

Samsung Galaxy Fold has two screens. The smaller 4.6-inch screen is on the exterior and the second, folding screen on the interior, opens up to present a 7.3-inch display. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152 with a density of 420 dots per inch (dpi).

The Galaxy Fold will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage space without any microSD slot. The huge 4,380 mAh battery is equally distributed between the two sides of the foldable phone.

The release date of the galaxy Fold is April 26 in the US, while in the UK and Europe pre-orders open on April 26, with the device available from May 3.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Galaxy Fold bend test: Samsung's foldable phone can withstand up to 2,00,000 folds

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Fold: All you need to know about the foldable smartphone