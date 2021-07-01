Covishield-EU row: 8 European nations, Switzerland clear Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, has been approved in eight European Union (EU) countries and Switzerland amid a row over travel pass.

Germany, Austria, Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Greece, and Slovenia are confirmed to have included Covishield vaccine on Thursday. Estonia, as per sources, also confirmed that it will recognise all coronavirus vaccines authorised by the Indian government.

India had on Wednesday asked the EU member states to permit Indians vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- to travel to Europe under the bloc's 'Green Passport' system or be prepared for reciprocal measures.

The Indian government requested the EU member countries to accept the vaccination certificate issued through CoWIN portal, according to sources.

EU COVID certificate – what is it?

The European Union has created a framework – EU Digital COVID Certificate – to facilitate free movement of vaccinated people within the EU countries.

Under the mechanism, those who have received COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel curbs within the EU. Meanwhile, individual EU member nations enjoy the flexibility to also accept vaccines authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is in this context that India has appealed to EU member countries to individually consider extending similar exemption to people who have taken coronavirus vaccines in India (Covaxin and Covishield) and accept the vaccination certificate issued via CoWIN portal.

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield has been authorised by the WHO, whereas Covaxin has secured regulatory approvals in India as well as some other nations.